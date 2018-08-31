Ronaldo's Agent Blasts UEFA's 'Shameful' Decision to Hand Player of the Year Award to Luka Modric

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has criticised the 'shameful and ridiculous' decision to hand UEFA's Player of the Season award to Luka Modric, claiming Ronaldo carried Real Madrid to the trophy and was the deserving winner.

Ronaldo scored 15 goals as Real won the esteemed trophy for the third year running, but was ousted to the best player award by his former team-mate Modric.

Mendes said (via Football Italia): “Football is played on the field and that’s where Cristiano won. He scored 15 goals, carried Real Madrid on his back and conquered the Champions League again.

“It’s ridiculous, shameful. The winner is not in doubt, as Ronaldo is the best in his position.”

Since winning the trophy, Ronaldo has completed a move to Juventus, and Luka Modric has set the world alight in Russia, winning the World Cup Golden Ball as Croatia went to the final.

And despite winning UEFA's Forward of the Season award, Ronaldo failed to show up at the ceremony at all, with Juventus director Beppe Marotta explaining the decision - while seeming to imply that Modric's World Cup success unfairly influenced the destination of the award.

“I can say it was a personal decision not to come and he made it earlier today," said Marotta.

“We want to respect that. As far as we are concerned, we are profoundly disappointed that he did not receive the trophy. This is for performances in the Champions League and not the World Cup, so we maintain Ronaldo deserved it more.

“I take nothing away from the decision of the jury, but if I had voted, I would’ve voted for Ronaldo. I don’t say that because he is our player, but as a lover of football.”

The draw for the 2018/19 Champions League was made on Wednesday, with Juventus drawing Manchester United, Valencia, and Young Boys, as they look to pry the elusive trophy from the vice grip of Real.