Stoke City Star Reportedly in Talks to Leave Potters for Champions League Outfit in Loan Deal

Stoke City forward Bojan Krkić is allegedly attempting to secure a loan move to Champions League club Red Star Belgrade.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, Bojan wishes to play in the Champions League, and therefore a move to Belgrade, the club his father previously played for, is seen as a preferable choice.

Bojan was previously linked by Sport to clubs like Porto and Benfica at the start of August, yet nothing ever materialised.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Sport claim that an initial inquiry into the move made by Bojan’s agents was met with a positive response. With negotiations ongoing, many are confident that a late transfer is still a large possibility, but the chances of the deal being finalised in time seem very slim.

With Stoke having been relegated to the second tier of English football, the possibility of playing in Europe in the near future is slim.

Stoke currently sit 17th in the Championship, having earned only five points in five games. With his most recent appearance being an 80th minute substitution versus Hull, it is not hard to see why Bojan may be pushing for a move away from the bet365 Stadium.

Josef Bollwein/GettyImages

Red Star will face Liverpool, PSG and Napoli in the group stages, and so are looking to expand their squad and strengthen their attacking threat. Although he would be playing for the underdogs in Group C, a loan move would see the Spaniard earn an opportunity to impress on the European stage.