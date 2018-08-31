Stoke City Star Reportedly in Talks to Leave Potters for Champions League Outfit in Loan Deal

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Stoke City forward Bojan Krkić is allegedly attempting to secure a loan move to Champions League club Red Star Belgrade. 

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, Bojan wishes to play in the Champions League, and therefore a move to Belgrade, the club his father previously played for, is seen as a preferable choice.

Bojan was previously linked by Sport to clubs like Porto and Benfica at the start of August, yet nothing ever materialised.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Sport claim that an initial inquiry into the move made by Bojan’s agents was met with a positive response. With negotiations ongoing, many are confident that a late transfer is still a large possibility, but the chances of the deal being finalised in time seem very slim.

With Stoke having been relegated to the second tier of English football, the possibility of playing in Europe in the near future is slim. 

Stoke currently sit 17th in the Championship, having earned only five points in five games. With his most recent appearance being an 80th minute substitution versus Hull, it is not hard to see why Bojan may be pushing for a move away from the bet365 Stadium.

Josef Bollwein/GettyImages

Red Star will face Liverpool, PSG and Napoli in the group stages, and so are looking to expand their squad and strengthen their attacking threat. Although he would be playing for the underdogs in Group C, a loan move would see the Spaniard earn an opportunity to impress on the European stage.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)