USA, Stoke City Defender Geoff Cameron Joins QPR on Season-Long Loan

Geoff Cameron has joined QPR on a season-long loan from Stoke City.

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Geoff Cameron has joined QPR on a season-long loan from Stoke City.

The versatile American, who can play in either defense or midfield, will go straight into Steve McLaren's squad for this weekend's visit to Birmingham City.

Cameron, who has made over 180 appearances for Stoke since joining the Potters from Houston Dynamo in 2012, says that he is excited to get started at Loftus Road.

"I’m extremely excited and happy to be here. It’s a fresh start and new beginning for me," he told QPR's website.

"I decided over the summer that I wanted a change and something new. The boss here has been interested in me before and I’m excited to play for him.

"He wanted me here which is always a big part when they believe in your ability. I want to help the team and get us up the table.

"I’m the guy that does the dirty work. I’m not the flashiest of players, I try to read the game and get the ball to the guys that can score the goals!"

McLaren said that he was delighted to sign a player capable of playing in multiple positions.

"We were keen to bolster our squad so I am delighted to bring in a player who can play in any one of three positions – right back, center back or central midfield," said the former England manager.

"But it’s not just about his versatility – Geoff has fantastic experience and has spent the last few years playing regularly in the Premier League."

Cameron has won 55 caps for the United States national team since his debut in 2010.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)