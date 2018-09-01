Arsenal Fans React to 'Easy' Europa League Group Stage Draw on Social Media

By 90Min
September 01, 2018

The draw for the Europa League took place on Friday, with Arsenal one of 48 sides who discovered who they would be facing in this season's competition.

After reaching the semi-finals last season, Unai Emery's side will be considered one of the favourites this time out and, following the draw, fans of the Gunners will be especially confident. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Drawn in Group E alongside Qarabag, Sporting CP and Vorskla Poltava, the Premier League side avoided some potentially tricky encounters, with some supporters of Arsenal expecting to not only reach the knockout stages without any real trouble, but maybe win the competition.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter following news of the draw.

Arsenal were beaten by eventual winners Atletico Madrid at the semi final stage last season, although with the winner of the competition earning a place in next season's Champions League, it could be Emery's priority following a less than ideal start to his tenure domestically. 

The Spaniard lost his opening two games in the Premier League to Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, before picking up his first win against West Ham last week, although his side looked less than convincing in parts of the game.

Despite their struggles in the league, the Europa League represents a chance for Emery to win silverware in a competition he's had success in previously, winning in three consecutive years with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016. 

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Next for the north London side is a trip to Cardiff on Sunday, while their Europa League campaign gets underway until September 20th, with a home game against Vorskla Poltava of the Ukraine. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)