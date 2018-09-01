Arsenal Fans React to 'Easy' Europa League Group Stage Draw on Social Media

The draw for the Europa League took place on Friday, with Arsenal one of 48 sides who discovered who they would be facing in this season's competition.

After reaching the semi-finals last season, Unai Emery's side will be considered one of the favourites this time out and, following the draw, fans of the Gunners will be especially confident.

Drawn in Group E alongside Qarabag, Sporting CP and Vorskla Poltava, the Premier League side avoided some potentially tricky encounters, with some supporters of Arsenal expecting to not only reach the knockout stages without any real trouble, but maybe win the competition.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter following news of the draw.

Easy group for us. — OLUKUNLE BENJAMIN O (@Obobanj) August 31, 2018

18 points please — In Emery we trust (@JackTheGooner) August 31, 2018

MAKE SURE YOU WIN EUROPA LEAGUE NEED THAT CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEXT SEASON. — Reactz (@ReactzR) August 31, 2018

Should top this group easily. No excuses — Saqib Ali (@helder786) August 31, 2018

Let’s do this Gunners 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — too blessed (@fdarams) August 31, 2018

A group I am confident we will top. — Stephen Fenton (@StephenFenton88) August 31, 2018

Arsenal were beaten by eventual winners Atletico Madrid at the semi final stage last season, although with the winner of the competition earning a place in next season's Champions League, it could be Emery's priority following a less than ideal start to his tenure domestically.

The Spaniard lost his opening two games in the Premier League to Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, before picking up his first win against West Ham last week, although his side looked less than convincing in parts of the game.

Despite their struggles in the league, the Europa League represents a chance for Emery to win silverware in a competition he's had success in previously, winning in three consecutive years with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016.

Next for the north London side is a trip to Cardiff on Sunday, while their Europa League campaign gets underway until September 20th, with a home game against Vorskla Poltava of the Ukraine.