Crystal Palace Fans React to Fan Favourite's Recent International Call-Up

September 01, 2018

Crystal Palace fans have been in full voice on social media after fan favourite full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was included in England's Under-21 national team for the upcoming international break, largely due to the defender not being included in the senior squad.


The 20-year-old was named in the Eagles' starting lineup against Southampton on Saturday despite being sent off earlier this season during a defeat against Liverpool, where Wan-Bissaka will make the tenth Premier League appearance of his career.

However, lots of attention has been focused on Wan-Bissaka's international call-up this week, with the defender set to feature for Aidy Boothroyd's side alongside the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, James Maddison and Ademola Lookman.

A large section of the Selhurst Park faithful have been left shellshocked that their emerging talent has been left out of Gareth Southgate's senior squad over the next fortnight, with some insisting that Wan-Bissaka is already a better player than current senior international Trent Alexander-Arnold.



But who exactly is better? Wan-Bissaka or Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold?


Don't worry, we can't decide either!

Crystal Palace can secure their second win of the season on Saturday and the Eagles would be able to get some early breathing space over some of the Premier League's relegation candidates.

As well as Wan-Bissaka's continued development at Selhurst Park, fans will be hoping that their marquee summer signing Max Meyer will be able to make an impact on the club this season.

However, the former Schalke 04 playmaker has been made to start from the bench once again against Southampton.

