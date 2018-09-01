Diplomatic Pep Guardiola Praises Jurgen Klopp & Jose Mourinho After Man Utd Boss' Spiky Comments

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has intervened in the escalating war of words between rival managers Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp, after the Manchester United boss appeared to dig out his Liverpool counterpart in a fiery press conference this week.

Facing intense media scrutiny following back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Tottenham, Mourinho defended his success record as a manager and gave a scathing assessment of Klopp's success outside of Germany, with the Liverpool manager still looking for his first trophy since joining Liverpool three years ago.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

With tensions rising between the title rivals, Metro have reported Guardiola's comments as the Spanish manager attempts to defend both Mourinho and Klopp simultaneously.

"I said many times I don’t judge. Of course we are judged for the titles we get now, especially if you have won titles as it can work,’ the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said.

"There is no doubt about his quality – I have never doubted that in the past, I won’t now. But it is not only the titles.

John Early/GettyImages

"I have said many times, for example with myself, I have won at amazing clubs with amazing players, but if that had not happened I would not have won titles.

"But there are many many managers who don’t win titles who are excellent. That’s why on one side it happens because you have something special to win titles but the other side managers are so good it is not necessary to win because good clubs, good players sustain you.

"In many circumstances, the manager cannot control it. That does not mean they are not good."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Manchester City remain unbeaten from their first three Premier League games, having won twice and drawn once. Liverpool currently have a 100% record, having won their opening four fixtures.