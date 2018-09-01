LOSC Lille Confirm Signing of Fulham Striker Rui Fonte on Season-Long Loan Deal

Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille have confirmed the signing of Fulham striker Rui Fonte on a season-long loan deal.

The transfer was subject to approval from French Football authorities, although confirmation of the move came via Lille's official Twitter account, with Fonte now set to ply his trade in France for a season.

The 28-year-old joined the Cottagers last season from Braga, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the Championship, although is yet to feature in the Premier League this campaign, with his only appearance coming in the second round Carabao Cup win against Exeter.

Fonte has played the majority of his career in his native country of Portugal, representing the likes of Belenenses, Sporting CP and Braga, as well as brief stints with Crystal Palace and Arsenal earlier in his career.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

The former Portugal Under-21 international will also join up with former Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham defender Jose Fonte, who is the older brother of Rui, having also joined the French side this summer on a free transfer from Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

Lille have started the 2018/19 season well under Christophe Galtier following his appointment midway through last season, as his side sit third in the table, with two wins and a draw from their opening three games.

Fulham meanwhile had endured a difficult start upon their return to the top flight, losing their opening two games, although picked up their first league win of the season last week against Burnley and currently sit 11th in the table.