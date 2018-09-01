Real Madrid will host Leganes in the third week of La Liga play on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Real Madrid started the season 2-0-0 with early wins over both Getafe CF and Girona. Real scored four goals this past weekend, with Karim Benzema tallying two and Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale netting one apiece to come from behind to defeat Girona 4-1.

Leganes has one loss and a draw on their record so far this season. Its most recent match, the 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad, included two goals from Nabil El Zhar. Jonathan Silva scored the club's sole goal in a season-opening loss to Athletic Bilbao.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

