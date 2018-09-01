How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Leganes: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Leganes in La Liga on Saturday, Sept. 1.

By Emily Caron
September 01, 2018

Real Madrid will host Leganes in the third week of La Liga play on Saturday, Sept. 1. 

Real Madrid started the season 2-0-0 with early wins over both Getafe CF and Girona. Real scored four goals this past weekend, with Karim Benzema tallying two and Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale netting one apiece to come from behind to defeat Girona 4-1. 

Leganes has one loss and a draw on their record so far this season. Its most recent match, the 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad, included two goals from Nabil El Zhar. Jonathan Silva scored the club's sole goal in a season-opening loss to Athletic Bilbao.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

