Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Snubs Sergio Ramos' Request for Significant Pay Rise

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly rejected Sergio Ramos' request for a significant wage increase.

The Spanish defender currently earns £200,000 every week. But, according to El Chiringuito TV, he has asked that his weekly earnings either match or surpass those of teammate Gareth Bale's, a notion Perez has swatted away.

The tweet above translates to: INFORMATION from @ PipiEstrada1 ! "Sergio Ramos wants to EQUALISE or OVERCOME Bale's SALARY and Florentino has said 'NO'."

Bale earns a reported £350,000 per week at Madrid at the moment, nearly double what Ramos makes. And the Spain international has perhaps decided that his contributions to the team are just as important as Bale's.

Ramos has spent the last 13 years at Real and has helped the club win four league titles, as well as the Champions League on four occasions. There is no doubting his importance in the side, even at the age of 32, yet Perez clearly doesn't feel his recent performances warrant a £150,000-a-week raise, per the aforementioned source.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Bale, though, is in red-hot form this season, having registered three goals and one assist in his first three matches for Madrid so far.

Los Blancos have taken all nine points from their first three matches of the campaign and don't seem to be missing Cristiano Ronaldo, who ended a nine-year term at the Santiago Bernabeu to join Italian giants Juventus during the summer.

Ronaldo is yet to open his account in Italy after three outings and has only recorded a single assist for his new club. But Bale and Karim Benzema have already scored a combined total of seven goals under new boss Julen Lopetegui this season.

