West Ham Star Marko Arnautovic Says Irons Are in 'Big Trouble' Following Abysmal Start to the Season

West Ham United's Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic says the team need to drastically improve their performances or risk enduring a terrible season.

The Hammers have suffered resounding defeats to Liverpool, Bournemouth, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers already this season, and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League without a single point.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Arnautovic was asked for his feelings towards the club's form, and is quoted by The Sun as saying: “We need to believe in each other — and we need to start that as soon as possible or else there’s going to be big trouble.





“I’ve got no words for that because it’s a very hard situation. I know what the players now feel and especially the club and the fans.

“They’re expecting much more from us. But we need to stick together and get confidence and then we can turn things around.”

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The Hammers invested heavily in their squad this summer, but new manager Manuel Pellegrini is already under a lot of pressure following some lacklustre performances by his side.

The Chilean manager, following his side's latest defeat, echoed Arnautovic's concerns. The report quotes him as saying: “I don’t think it is a bad start, it is a very bad start. We cannot lose six points here at home like we have.





“Here at home to lose we must be very worried.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“A lot of things went wrong. I don’t want to analyse one by one. We need to defend better and score more goals. In the first half we didn’t play like the home team looking for three points.

“The second we improved a lot, but we made that mistake in the last minute that lost us the game. You can always have a lot of excuses for results, but it is not normal to lose four games.”





With upcoming matches against Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United, West Ham will face some huge tests in September. Pellegrini will be desperate to see his side earn some points, or his position will surely be at risk.