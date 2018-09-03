Carlo Ancelotti Blames 'Bad Attitude' as He Bemoans Napoli's 3-0 Defeat to Sampdoria

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti has blamed his team's poor response to going down 1-0 for their eventual 3-0 loss to Sampdoria.

Napoli had come back from behind to win their first games of the season, but it wasn't to be on Sunday as they were left scoreless as Sampdoria put three past David Ospina to earn a famous victory.

Gregoire Defrel scored twice in the first half and Fabio Quagliarella scored what could be the goal of the season late in the second half to take the lead to 3-0. And there would be very little hint of a comeback for the men from Naples.

“We had the same start as the other two games. We were able to turn those around, but this time we didn’t,” Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia (H/T Football Italia).

“We again gifted the first half with a bad attitude, especially on the opening goal. We went 1-0 down, got worried and started to struggle.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“I don’t think we need to change all that much, we just have to start games with more focus. That attitude is unacceptable and we couldn’t keep getting away with it.

“Our defence isn’t too deep, as we press high, but the problem is the lack of pressing from the midfielders and forwards.”

The loss saw I Partenopei drop down to fifth in the Serie A table. And the manager could come under some pressure after surprisingly resting Marek Hamsik and Jose Callejon.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Ancelotti, though, has refused to accept blame.

He added: “I wish they were the problem today, because that’d mean it was my fault for making bad decisions, but the truth is it was a general attitude throughout the squad. We made very little of the full-backs, too.

“We did fight back in the second half. If I had a magic wand, I’d change the way we started. Intensity is fundamental and without that, the quality doesn’t come through.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)