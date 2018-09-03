Diego Costa Replaced in Spain Squad for Upcoming Matches After Withdrawing for 'Personal Reasons'

Atletico Madrid star striker Diego Costa has pulled out of Luis Enrique's Spanish contingent for their upcoming fixtures due to "personal reasons".

Spain are set to play their first two matches under their new manager this international break, with Uefa Nations League games against England and Croatia coming up. And, according to the Spanish Football Federation, per the BBC, Costa will not be part of the squad.

🚨 #ÚltimaHora Iago Aspas suple a Diego Costa, baja por asuntos familiares, en la lista de la @sefutbol 🇪🇸 https://t.co/S8bDsMUF74 pic.twitter.com/1mKnjsI234 — MARCA (@marca) September 3, 2018

Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas has replaced the former Chelsea forward in the setup.

La Roja will play England this coming Saturday and will face World Cup finalists Croatia the following Tuesday.

They will be without Jordi Alba and Koke for the upcoming matches, with Enrique leaving the pair out of his first squad. Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Gerard Pique will also be absent, having retired from international football following their World Cup disappointment.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former Barcelona manager called four Chelsea players up - Marcos Alonso, Alvaro Morata, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kepa Arrizabalaga - while Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez, Valencia full-back Jose Gaya and Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos are all up for potential debuts.

The full squad can be seen below:

Goalkepeers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Betis)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Raul Albiol (Napoli)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Rodri (Atletico Madrid), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Isco (Real Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Suso (AC Milan)

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Spain's World Cup campaign was sorely disappointing. And the sacking of Julen Lopetegui the day before the tournament kicked off certainly wasn't helpful. But they have brought in a manager with a great track record and will hope to regain their status as world elites under his tutelage.