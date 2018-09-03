Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was happy with the mastery his side showed in front of goal against SD Huesca on Sunday night.

Running out 8-2 winners at Camp Nou, La Blaugrana were lethal from all angles as they recovered from an early set back. Goals from Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele highlighted the fact that Barca are not solely reliant on Lionel Messi, even if the Argentine did have a great game.

As reported by Marca, the boss spoke on how satisfying the large margin of victory was, yet hastily made sure everybody understood he wasn't getting carried away.





He said: "To be leaders on goal difference is of relative importance.





"There are teams like Valencia and Atletico Madrid who are behind, but this just started and there is a long way to go.

"We did a lot in attack and scored eight goals, which is a result of the play and chances generated, we turned it around [after the third-minute Huesca opener] with patience and by getting into their area.





"We were still cold when we conceded the first goal, while the second was unexpected. The result was still up in the air at the break, but in the second half we sorted it out and were more clinical. We didn't give away that many chances, but the ones we did ended as goals."

Domestic double, almost unbeaten, team almost always plays better after the half. Valverde is the worst best coach in football. — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) September 2, 2018

Speaking on the addition of video assistant referees in this season's La Liga - Luis Suarez's first goal was checked for a Jordi Alba offside - Valverde had high praise for the system and its ever increasing pace.

He added: "The issue of celebrating a goal with a delay is something we need to get used to. The feeling is that everything is now fairer. I also see that not much time is lost, only around half a minute or so."