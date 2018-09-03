FIFA Reveal Nominees for the Best FIFA Men's Coach Award for 2018

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

FIFA have announced the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Coach Awards, with their annual ceremony set to take place in London on September 24.

The first shortlist was made up of 11 managers, and the likes of Massimiliano Allegri, Pep Guardiola, Diego Simeone and Gareth Southgate had been included. However, the list has since been whittled down to three.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

France legend Zinedine Zidane won the award last October following his exploits with Real Madrid, and he is among the final three yet again, having lifted the Champions League trophy with Los Blancos at the end of the season for a third successive time.

His countryman Didier Deschamps also headlines the final selection. Deschamps led France to the summit of World football this summer as they won the World Cup for the second time in their history. 

The 49-year-old won the trophy with France as a player in 1998 and, 20 years on, coached his country to World Cup glory in Russia.

Given his achievements with Les Bleus this summer, he seems the favourite to go home with the award, but Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has also made it to the final three.

The latter took the Vatreni to the World Cup final, where they were bested by the French. Yet Croatia's run to the curtain closer was nothing short of spectacular. And their main man, Luka Modric, won the Golden Ball for his incredible performances throughout the tournament.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

As mentioned above, the award ceremony will be hosted in London later this month. And, given that 2018 has been a remarkable year for football, it should be quite the show.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)