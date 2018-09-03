Jean Michael Seri Reveals Why He Snubbed Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs & Arsenal to Join Fulham

Jean Michael Seri has explained why he turned down the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal in favour of joining Fulham.

The former Barcelona target left French side OGC Nice to sign for the Premier League's newcomers this summer and has hit the ground running, having scored a goal and assisted another in his first four matches for his new club.

Seri has been impressive since his move from France this year. And while he could have probably been playing for one of the top flight's bigger sides, he's happily plying his trade at Craven Cottage and has revealed that he's there because Fulham actually showed that they wanted him.

"When I played for Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal, Nice came for me and they really came," Seri said, via the Metro.

"Fulham wanted me the same way. They said, 'We want you, come to Fulham.' Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, they saw me but they didn’t say, 'We want you.'

"Fulham said to my president, 'We want Mica Seri, talk to him if he’s interested because we know Chelsea, Manchester want him and he almost signed for Barcelona but we are back in the Premier League.

"My president calls me, he says, 'Fulham want you, do you want to go?' I say, 'If they want me, they respect me.' The big clubs want me but Fulham show they want me.'"

The Cottagers have won four points from their first four games and could do with some improvement, especially after throwing away a 2-0 lead to draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on the weekend.

But Seri has proven a neat addition and looks well on the way to having a fine first season in the Premier League.