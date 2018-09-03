Jose Mourinho Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Was 'Never on the Table' Despite Reports

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Jose Mourinho has denied reports that he rejected the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, telling reporters that he never had the chance to say yes or no to signing the Portuguese superstar.

Former Manchester United star Ronaldo joined Juventus for €100m this summer from Real Madrid, where he played under Mourinho for three seasons between 2010 and 2013.

A report on Saturday claimed that Mourinho had passed up the chance to sign Ronaldo for €90m but Mourinho, speaking after United's 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday, denied these rumours.

"Cristiano was never on my table to say yes or no to Cristiano to come to us. It was never on the table," Mourinho said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

Mourinho and United face a reunion with Ronaldo in this season's Champions League after the Red Devils and the Bianconeri were drawn into the same group on Thursday.

The United manager insisted that his team would give Juventus a run for their money.

"Juventus is one of the teams in Europe that invested to win the Champions League because they don't need to invest to win the Scudetto," Mourinho said. "They win the Scudetto for six or seven years.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

"The objective is clearly to win the Champions League, which they were close twice when they reached the final, so they are a top team in Europe that made one of the biggest spending - I think after Liverpool it must be them.

"Fantastic players - Cristiano, [Emre] Can and [Leonardo] Bonucci. Absolutely top. But they are going to have two very difficult matches against us."

Juve have won their first three matches in Serie A, although Ronaldo is yet to get off the mark for his new team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)