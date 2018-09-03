Liverpool Fans Think Jurgen Klopp Should Keep Faith With Joe Gomez as Starting Centre Back

The international break from league football is upon us, and Liverpool are top of the league, having conceded just once in four games.

They are certainly a long way from where they were last season defensively. The back four has gone unchanged for each game, with Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk partnering up to great effect at the heart of things - and you couldn't tell that they are down two centre backs, with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip still lacking fitness.

Joe Gomez for me has been outstanding since Lovren got injured and he was our best player on the day kept us in it that block from Maddison sensational! #YNWA — Douglas James Horne🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Enrohd_1992) September 3, 2018

Gomez, in particular, has impressed greatly. At 21, he was expected to serve as Liverpool's second choice right back, and, optimistically, their fourth choice as cover for Van Dijk, Lovren, and Matip. But he has excelled when thrown in, and earned himself countless plaudits, playing every minute beside Van Dijk.

It's precisely this, however, that poses the biggest selection debate facing Liverpool at the moment. Van Dijk's place is safe, but with Lovren expected to return to the squad after the international break, should Klopp stick with young Gomez, or opt to bring the more experienced Lovren back into the fray?

It's a problem you like to have as a manager, but it's a problem nontheless - so here's what Reds fans are saying on the matter.