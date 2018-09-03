Liverpool Star Andrew Robertson Officially Named New Captain of Scotland National Team

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has been named the new captain of the Scotland national team, following in the footsteps of former Scottish greats Graeme Souness, Billy Bremner, Danny McGrain and Gary McAllister.

Glasgow-born Robertson will lead the team out for the upcoming friendly against World Cup semi-finalists Belgium and the opening UEFA Nations League clash with Albania in League C.

Despite only celebrating his 24 birthday in March of this year, his 22 senior caps make him one of the most experienced internationals in a relatively new look Scotland team under the guidance of manager Alex McLeish.

Robertson made his Scotland debut in March of 2014 while still with Dundee United and has enjoyed nothing less than a meteoric rise since emerging as a talent at Queen's Park in the Scottish Third Division only six short years ago.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Having initially made a name for himself in England with Hull, the Anfield star is now among the very best left-backs in the Premier League and has enjoyed a fine start to the 2018/19 season, providing two assists so far in a 100% winning start for table-topping Liverpool.

Robertson played in the Champions League final last season and will be hoping his leadership coincides with Scotland reaching their first international tournament since 1998 when the qualification process for Euro 2020 kicks off next year.

Before then, home and away games against Albania and Israel for the team ranked 40th in the world by FIFA stand in the way of a promotion to a higher level in the Nations League.

