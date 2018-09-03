Milan Looking to Tie Crafty Attacker Suso to New Deal With Other Teams Interested in Spaniard

AC Milan are keen to tie winger Suso down to a new deal. The Spaniard, who joined from Liverpool in 2015, still has four years left to go on his current deal with the Italian side, but the Rossoneri are understood to be intent on getting his signature on a new deal.

According to a report in Italian publication Calcio Mercato, the player's agent, Alessandro Lucci, met with club representatives before the close of the transfer window last month to discuss a new deal.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Suso's revival in Italy has prompted rumours over a return to Anfield, yet there is no indication that Liverpool could move for him and there didn't seem to be any real desire to get him back on their books during the summer.

The 24-year-old has said that he is happy at the San Siro but also admitted that he could return to Anfield one day as he thoroughly enjoyed his experience there although he did not play a lot.

“In a sense I became a man before I became a footballer,” the player told The Guardian back in May. “It was very hard with the lifestyle and language. But to this day I remember everything.

“I did not play that much but I got to know Steven Gerrard and be a team-mate of players such as Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Jamie Carragher.

Brian A. Westerholt/GettyImages

“I’ll never forget my experience at Liverpool. Premier League football is different, I would call it special.

“I would like to play for Liverpool again some day. I grew up there and it is a big club.”

Milan are aware that their player has been attracting attention across Europe these days and it's probably the reason they're so bent on getting him to agree to new terms. As to whether or not there's interest from Liverpool, that is still to be determined.