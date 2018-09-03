Report: Liverpool Rejected Chance to Sign £45m Brazilian Player Twice This Year

Following a summer of heavy spending and four big-name arrivals, Liverpool have made a perfect start to their Premier League campaign, winning all four matches so far. Jurgen Klopp’s ranks apparently had the chance to be bolstered even further during the summer, with a report suggesting that the Reds turned down a move for Brazil prospect Pedrinho.

Liverpool have had a succession of Samba stars in recent years, with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino lighting up Anfield under Jurgen Klopp and Fabinho and Alisson arriving on Merseyside over the summer to add to a bustling Brazilian contingent.

According to UOL Esporte in Brazil, though, last season’s Champions League finalists turned down the chance to recruit yet another Brazilian during the summer, as Liverpool apparently snubbed the advances of agent Kia Joorabchian to bring Pedrinho to Anfield.

It is said that Liverpool turned down the opportunity to sign the 20-year-old starlet twice during the close season, as Joorabchian sought to broker a move for Pedrinho to a big European club, with Ajax, PSG and Chelsea also said to have been in the fold.

None of the clubs presented with the opportunity took a chance on Pedrinho, however, with a £45m release clause apparently required to secure the forward’s services from Brazilian side Corinthians.

A January move could still be on the cards for the 20-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or on the wing, with Joorabchian’s efforts to secure a move for his client unlikely to waver in the coming months.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

Pedrinho is viewed as one of the brightest prospects in Brazil, but Liverpool opted instead to make Xherdan Shaqiri their only attacking signing of the summer as they invested more heavily in midfield and defensive recruitments.