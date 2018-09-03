Spurs Fans on Twitter Praise Toby Alderweireld's Performance Despite 2-1 Loss to Watford

Tottenham tasted defeat for the first time in the Premier League this season after a 2-1 loss away to Watford, but that hasn't stopped Spurs fans heaping praise on Toby Alderweireld.

Despite the loss, which Mauricio Pochettino (according to the Metro) has since described as "painful", Spurs fans took to Twitter to show just how impressed they have been with the Belgian's form so far this season.

Toby Alderweireld’s passing range is probably the best I’ve ever witnessed of any defender to play for Tottenham Hotspur.#THFC #COYS — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) September 2, 2018





Good to see Alderweireld back playing.....best CB in the prem for me.......not the biggest or the quickest either.....👏🏻 — Chris Agutter (@AgutterChris) September 2, 2018





I almost forgot how many of those long-ranged pinged ball’s from Alderweireld results in a chance for us. What a player. — Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) September 2, 2018

Dele spotting a gap and running off the shoulder/Alderweireld picking out a runner via a diagonal with back-spin. Individually, both are beautiful; together perfection. — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) September 2, 2018

Alderweireld struggled for first team minutes last season under Pochettino, losing his place at the back to Davinson Sanchez. Manchester United were heavily linked with Alderweireld during the summer transfer window but are to said to have balked at the £75m price tag Spurs placed on the 29-year-old.

Spurs fans are relieved to have kept Alderweireld and after an impressive World Cup for Belgium, he has returned to the Spurs starting line up and is looking better than ever.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Alderweireld may not be the biggest or quickest centre-back in the Premier League, as one of the above Spurs fans pointed out, but he more than makes up for it with his intelligent positioning and passing ability. One of his diagonal balls to Dele Alli almost led to a goal against Watford, and it was a pass that showed just why Mourinho was desperate to sign the Belgian.





Spurs' failure to sign anyone in the transfer window compounded the importance of keeping hold of Alderweireld, and he is now repaying the faith Spurs showed in him by putting in world class performances at the back.