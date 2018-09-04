Aston Villa Lining Up Deal to Bring John Terry Back to Club Amid Interest From Sporting CP

Aston Villa are hoping to persuade John Terry to return to the club this season, amid rumoured interest from Portuguese side Sporting CP.

The Mirror has reported that Steve Bruce is desperate to bolster his central defensive options for the Championship season, and has been given the green light by the club's new owners to re-sign the 37-year-old.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The former Chelsea defender has been a free agent since the end of last season, after helping Villa reach the Championship playoff final before eventually losing out to Fulham at Wembley.

Had the Midlands side returned to the Premier League Terry would've been offered a new one-year deal, although recent reports suggest he may now re-sign for the club regardless.

Barrington Coombs/GettyImages

Despite news of a possible reunion with Villa, Portuguese publication O Jogo are reporting that Sporting CP are close to agreeing a deal for the former England captain, according to presidential candidate Pedro Madeira Rodrigues.

"I am very close to presenting players to enter Sporting already. If I wanted to present three players today I just do not announce because I cannot go beyond certain limits I am trading," he said, speaking ahead of the club elections.

"I can say one, because I've caught up with him, it's John Terry, a great champion, a player who does not come to win games, comes to win games in training, is a captain without an armband. I cannot pay him what he is used to receiving, but I think he is very close to being our player."

After winning a Champions League, five Premier League titles and four FA Cups in his illustrious career, it's safe to say Terry would offer a wealth of experience for whoever he lines up for this season.