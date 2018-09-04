Manchester City Willing to Delay Contract Talks With Vincent Kompany Until Next Summer

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Manchester City may wait until the end of the season to discuss a new contract with captain Vincent Kompany, whose current deal runs out next summer.

City have been quick to tie other players to new deals, with Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson all putting pen to paper over the last 12 months.

Discussions have been less urgent with Kompany, but the club has no intention of selling him and the Belgian defender has no thoughts of leaving.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"There are no issues with Vinnie and everything is expected to happen when the season ends," said a club source, quoted by the Sun.

"There are no talks but that isn't a problem at this stage. It's going to be a similar situation to when Gary Neville was at United.

"He isn't going anywhere, we know that. His injuries have been an issue but we know he has no intentions of hanging up his boots just yet."

Kompany recently celebrated ten years at Manchester City and was presented with a framed shirt to honour his achievement before Saturday's win over Newcastle. He is due a testimonial match but this will probably not be held until after Kompany has retired.

It is thought that Kompany will sign a new 12-month rolling contract and take a significant cut on his current £200,000-a-week pay packet.


Kompany began a masters degree in Business Administration last year in preparation for an executive role with Manchester City's parent company, City Football Group, when he retires.

Kompany came off the bench against Newcastle at the weekend to make his 250th Premier League appearance.

