PHOTOS: Manchester City Launch New Nike 2018/19 Purple Third Kit With Return of the Sash

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Manchester City have launched their brand new Nike third kit for the 2018/19 season, reintroducing the 'sash' design that has previously been seen on City strips in the past.

The striking purple shirt with orange sash and trim is to be worn with purple shorts and purple and orange socks. It will complement the club's existing sky blue home kit and navy blue away kit and will serve as a primary change kit in the Champions League.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Nike Manchester City 2018/19 third kit

Not only does a sash return to a City kit for the first time since the 2010/11 campaign, the pattern is said to be inspired by an aerial representation of industrial east Manchester, while the Etihad Stadium is visible within the sash.

"In total, the kit symbolizes City's quest for glory and showcases the club's pride in representing the City of Manchester in Europe," Nike have declared.

The new 2018/19 third kit is now available from mancity.com/shop and nike.com.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

City have so far made an unbeaten start to the defence of their Premier League title as they look to become the first English champions to win in back to back seasons since 2009.

Pep Guardiola's team are two points off the top of the Premier League table after collecting ten points from their first four games, trailing Liverpool, Chelsea and surprise package Watford.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)