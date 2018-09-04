PHOTOS: Manchester City Launch New Nike 2018/19 Purple Third Kit With Return of the Sash

Manchester City have launched their brand new Nike third kit for the 2018/19 season, reintroducing the 'sash' design that has previously been seen on City strips in the past.

The striking purple shirt with orange sash and trim is to be worn with purple shorts and purple and orange socks. It will complement the club's existing sky blue home kit and navy blue away kit and will serve as a primary change kit in the Champions League.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Not only does a sash return to a City kit for the first time since the 2010/11 campaign, the pattern is said to be inspired by an aerial representation of industrial east Manchester, while the Etihad Stadium is visible within the sash.

"In total, the kit symbolizes City's quest for glory and showcases the club's pride in representing the City of Manchester in Europe," Nike have declared.

The new 2018/19 third kit is now available from mancity.com/shop and nike.com.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

City have so far made an unbeaten start to the defence of their Premier League title as they look to become the first English champions to win in back to back seasons since 2009.

Pep Guardiola's team are two points off the top of the Premier League table after collecting ten points from their first four games, trailing Liverpool, Chelsea and surprise package Watford.