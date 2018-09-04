Shkodran Mustafi Will Not Face FA Punishment for Political Gesture in Goal Celebration

September 04, 2018

The FA will not take any action against Shkodran Mustafi for a political gesture made by the German defender in Arsenal's win over Cardiff on Sunday.

Mustafi broke the deadlock at the Cardiff City Stadium and then celebrated by crossing his splayed hands in the direction of Swiss teammate Granit Xhaka. The gesture is intended to represent the double-headed eagle of the Albanian flag. 

Xhaka and his international colleague Xherdan Shaqiri escaped bans for making this gesture after scoring in Switzerland's win over Serbia at the 2018 World Cup.

Xhaka is of Albanian descent and his father was a political prisoner in Serbia during the Yugoslav Wars, while Shaqiri was born in Kosovo to Kosovar Albanian parents.

Mustafi was born in Germany to an Albanian family from Macedonia, and he revived the gesture in support of Xhaka after comments made by former Swiss international Stephane Henchoz.

MB Media/GettyImages

"Shaqiri and Xhaka are stars here. They know that they will be in selection in the next game, even if they did not play well this time," Henchoz said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"[Xhaka] does not represent Switzerland. He is a regular player at Arsenal, but I believe a captain must represent Switzerland and the team. Xhaka does not do it."

Despite avoiding bans, Xhaka and Shaqiri were both fined for the gesture, but the FA confirmed on Monday that Mustafi would not face any punishment.

