VIDEO: Atletico Madrid Release New 3rd Kit for the 2018/19 Campaign

Spanish side Atletico Madrid have revealed their new third kit for the 2018/19 season and it looks rather trendy.

The Europa League holders' new, two-tone blue strip with orange detailing, a Nike creation, pays homage to the Fountain of Neptune located at the centre of the Madrid Plaza and is said to be a testament of the relationship between the club and their many fans.

Find out our third kit with Madrid and Neptuno as protagonists! ➡ https://t.co/xMvhOAAlaB pic.twitter.com/7Xu7Od1zS1 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 4, 2018

📸 ¡El equipo ya se ha probado la tercera equipación! 🙌🔝

📸 ¡El equipo ya se ha probado la tercera equipación! 🙌🔝

Más información: ➡ https://t.co/v94X57LZeX pic.twitter.com/NT0daFRpCG — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 4, 2018

The design is also based off an aerial view of the majestic city.

The announcement on nike.com reads: "The striking two-tone blue shirt pays a twofold tribute to the synergy among the club, its supporters and the Spanish capital: First, by representing the water that flows from the fountain, around which fans gather to celebrate victories.





"And second, through its orange detailing, reminiscent of the way the city’s sunshine bounces off Neptune’s trident."

Image by Kavan Flavius

(Via Nike)

“This season our designers have been taking inspiration from the urban environment, which provides the backdrop to clubs and their fanbases,” Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director, explained. “With Atlético, the symbolic value of the fountain gave us the creative spark for the color palette and the dynamic combination of blue and orange."

This new kit seems to be a hit with the supporters, judging from some of the reactions from Twitter. And it wouldn't surprise if they're already flocking the club's store to grab one.