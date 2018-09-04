VIDEO: Atletico Madrid Release New 3rd Kit for the 2018/19 Campaign

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Spanish side Atletico Madrid have revealed their new third kit for the 2018/19 season and it looks rather trendy.

The Europa League holders' new, two-tone blue strip with orange detailing, a Nike creation, pays homage to the Fountain of Neptune located at the centre of the Madrid Plaza and is said to be a testament of the relationship between the club and their many fans.

The design is also based off an aerial view of the majestic city.

The announcement on nike.com reads: "The striking two-tone blue shirt pays a twofold tribute to the synergy among the club, its supporters and the Spanish capital: First, by representing the water that flows from the fountain, around which fans gather to celebrate victories. 


"And second, through its orange detailing, reminiscent of the way the city’s sunshine bounces off Neptune’s trident."

Image by Kavan Flavius

(Via Nike)

“This season our designers have been taking inspiration from the urban environment, which provides the backdrop to clubs and their fanbases,” Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director, explained. “With Atlético, the symbolic value of the fountain gave us the creative spark for the color palette and the dynamic combination of blue and orange."

This new kit seems to be a hit with the supporters, judging from some of the reactions from Twitter. And it wouldn't surprise if they're already flocking the club's store to grab one.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)