Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri Apologise for Controversial World Cup Celebrations

Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri have both apologised for their celebrations during Switzerland's 2-1 victory over Serbia at the World Cup.

Both players were fined for displaying what were deemed to be political celebrations for their respective goals against Serbia, but only now have the pair come out and apologised. The pair both performed the double headed eagle hand gesture having scored, showing their support for Albania - whose flag has a two headed eagle on it.

MB Media/GettyImages

Having come together for the international break, Shaqiri, Xhaka and Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner held a press conference to address the matter.

Speaking to reporters as quoted by the Sun, Lichtsteiner offered an apology for his teammates actions.

"We did not want to step on anyone’s feet. We apologise for what we have caused.”

His Arsenal teammate Xhaka also admitted it wasn't something he would be displaying again, saying “I would be stupid if I would do it again”.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Liverpool's Shaqiri couldn't muster as much of a heartfelt apology however, simply stating “Sure, I apologise if people feel attacked.”

Switzerland face a tough double header during the international break, with a clash against Iceland in their first UEFA Nations League match and a trip to England to take on Gareth Southgate's World Cup semi finalists.