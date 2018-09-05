Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri Apologise for Controversial World Cup Celebrations

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri have both apologised for their celebrations during Switzerland's 2-1 victory over Serbia at the World Cup.

Both players were fined for displaying what were deemed to be political celebrations for their respective goals against Serbia, but only now have the pair come out and apologised. The pair both performed the double headed eagle hand gesture having scored, showing their support for Albania - whose flag has a two headed eagle on it.

MB Media/GettyImages

Having come together for the international break, Shaqiri, Xhaka and Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner held a press conference to address the matter.

Speaking to reporters as quoted by the Sun, Lichtsteiner offered an apology for his teammates actions.

"We did not want to step on anyone’s feet. We apologise for what we have caused.” 

His Arsenal teammate Xhaka also admitted it wasn't something he would be displaying again, saying “I would be stupid if I would do it again”.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Liverpool's Shaqiri couldn't muster as much of a heartfelt apology however, simply stating “Sure, I apologise if people feel attacked.”

Switzerland face a tough double header during the international break, with a clash against Iceland in their first UEFA Nations League match and a trip to England to take on Gareth Southgate's World Cup semi finalists.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)