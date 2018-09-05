Liverpool Provide Positive Update Regarding Midfielder Adam Lallana's Injury Layoff

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Liverpool have revealed that midfielder Adam Lallana's injury isn't as bad as first thought, and that the Englishman could be back in action by the end of the month.

Lallana suffered a groin injury during training with England, and was forced to withdraw from the Three Lions' squad as a result.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Having undergone a scan however, it's understood that Lallana won't be ruled out for as long as first thought, with the midfielder expected to return to action before the end of the month.

Speaking to LiverpoolFC.com, Lallana spoke about the injury, and his relief that it wasn't long term.

“It’s a minor setback, which isn’t ideal, as I’ve been in great shape until now, but it’s positive news that it’s only a brief lay-off. I’m pleased I’ll be back available for Liverpool, both domestically and in the Champions League during September, and then England again for the next break.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The Englishman also emphasised that he felt he could have a big impact for both club and country this season.

“I know I can make a significant contribution over the course of a long season and that’s where my focus will remain – with so much to play for. Doing my best and giving everything for my teammates, management and supporters of club and country is all that matters.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)