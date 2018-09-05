Liverpool Provide Positive Update Regarding Midfielder Adam Lallana's Injury Layoff

Liverpool have revealed that midfielder Adam Lallana's injury isn't as bad as first thought, and that the Englishman could be back in action by the end of the month.

Lallana suffered a groin injury during training with England, and was forced to withdraw from the Three Lions' squad as a result.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Having undergone a scan however, it's understood that Lallana won't be ruled out for as long as first thought, with the midfielder expected to return to action before the end of the month.

Speaking to LiverpoolFC.com, Lallana spoke about the injury, and his relief that it wasn't long term.

“It’s a minor setback, which isn’t ideal, as I’ve been in great shape until now, but it’s positive news that it’s only a brief lay-off. I’m pleased I’ll be back available for Liverpool, both domestically and in the Champions League during September, and then England again for the next break.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The Englishman also emphasised that he felt he could have a big impact for both club and country this season.

“I know I can make a significant contribution over the course of a long season and that’s where my focus will remain – with so much to play for. Doing my best and giving everything for my teammates, management and supporters of club and country is all that matters.”