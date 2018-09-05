'No Good to Us Anymore!': Liverpool Fans Cannot Believe Midfielder's Latest Injury News

Since joining Liverpool in 2014, Adam Lallana has missed a total of 60 games as a result of various injuries, and that number could soon be 61.

A report from The Guardian states that Lallana has suffered a groin injury during training with England, and has had to withdraw from the squad as a result. This will come as a huge blow to the 30-year-old, who was omitted from England's World Cup squad as a result of his previous injury struggles.

Despite only featuring for three minutes for Liverpool this season, Gareth Southgate selected Lallana to be part of his England squad for the UEFA Nations League match against Spain and the friendly match with Switzerland. However, his latest injury struggle will further delay his return to the national team, and fans hardly seem surprised.

Adam Lallana is having one bad bit of luck after another — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) September 4, 2018

After impressing with Southampton, Lallana became another player to swap St Mary's Stadium for Anfield. He enjoyed a positive start to his Liverpool career and was a regular fixture in the side.

Unfortunately for Lallana, he has regularly suffered from injuries, and none worse than a hamstring injury in July 2017. He missed a total of 117 days of his career as a result of this injury.

Lallana struggled to earn his place back in Liverpool's high-flying side, and was mainly forced to settle for substitute appearances until another hamstring injury forced him into another spell on the sidelines.

Dont like to be harsh but keeping lallana was a waste of time.



Should have been moved on and replaced. The lad cannot stay fit. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) September 4, 2018

Apparently Lallana today got injured in training with England, why am I not surprised at all — Georgina Szerna (@ginasernag) September 4, 2018

He has not been a regular part of England's setup since the summer of 2017, when he was a key part of England's World Cup qualification. He even managed to grab the only goal of Sam Allardyce's short-lived England career in a 1-0 victory over Slovakia, but things have only gone downhill for Lallana ever since.

England's run all the way to the semi-finals of the World Cup highlighted a potential shift towards England's youth, whilst Liverpool's dynamic attack hardly has place for an injury-prone 30-year-old.

The club was also heavily linked with a move for Lyon's Nabil Fekir, but the transfer broke down amid reports of a failed medical exam. Some fans have found it hard to believe that Lallana's injury problems managed to go undetected, but Fekir's reported injury was deemed too serious.

If you couldn’t understand why Liverpool walked away from Fekir because of medical reasons i present to you:



Example A: Adam Lallana

Example B: Daniel Sturridge — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) September 4, 2018

Ive always rated Adam Lallana and loved seeing him in our side, however we have moved on so much and him being injured all the time now is a mess. January, sell him and replace! No good to us anymore! — G.E May 📌 (@KopiteMay) September 5, 2018

Lallana and his brittle bones need to be sold in jan, enoughs enough, were not a charity — 💮 (@Taytaayxx) September 4, 2018

With no reported return date for Lallana, it remains to be seen whether he will miss any more games for Liverpool. However, his injury history means that fans are not optimistic.