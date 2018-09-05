'No Good to Us Anymore!': Liverpool Fans Cannot Believe Midfielder's Latest Injury News

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Since joining Liverpool in 2014, Adam Lallana has missed a total of 60 games as a result of various injuries, and that number could soon be 61.

A report from The Guardian states that Lallana has suffered a groin injury during training with England, and has had to withdraw from the squad as a result. This will come as a huge blow to the 30-year-old, who was omitted from England's World Cup squad as a result of his previous injury struggles.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Despite only featuring for three minutes for Liverpool this season, Gareth Southgate selected Lallana to be part of his England squad for the UEFA Nations League match against Spain and the friendly match with Switzerland. However, his latest injury struggle will further delay his return to the national team, and fans hardly seem surprised.

After impressing with Southampton, Lallana became another player to swap St Mary's Stadium for Anfield. He enjoyed a positive start to his Liverpool career and was a regular fixture in the side.

Unfortunately for Lallana, he has regularly suffered from injuries, and none worse than a hamstring injury in July 2017. He missed a total of 117 days of his career as a result of this injury.

Lallana struggled to earn his place back in Liverpool's high-flying side, and was mainly forced to settle for substitute appearances until another hamstring injury forced him into another spell on the sidelines.

He has not been a regular part of England's setup since the summer of 2017, when he was a key part of England's World Cup qualification. He even managed to grab the only goal of Sam Allardyce's short-lived England career in a 1-0 victory over Slovakia, but things have only gone downhill for Lallana ever since.

England's run all the way to the semi-finals of the World Cup highlighted a potential shift towards England's youth, whilst Liverpool's dynamic attack hardly has place for an injury-prone 30-year-old.

The club was also heavily linked with a move for Lyon's Nabil Fekir, but the transfer broke down amid reports of a failed medical exam. Some fans have found it hard to believe that Lallana's injury problems managed to go undetected, but Fekir's reported injury was deemed too serious.

With no reported return date for Lallana, it remains to be seen whether he will miss any more games for Liverpool. However, his injury history means that fans are not optimistic.

