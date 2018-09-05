REVEALED: How Much Premier League Transfers From the Past Would Be Worth in Today's Insane Market

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Chelsea flop Andriy Shevchenko has been named as the most expensive player in Premier League history, after research from TotallyMoney calculated how much every Premier League transfer that has happened since 1992 would cost in today's transfer market.

Shevchenko set Chelsea back £29.4m at the time. That was a huge amount of money in the summer of 2006, but the scale of what that means has been dampened over time when even mid-table clubs are now routinely spending more than £30m and the world record is £198m.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Comparing the average transfer value of players when the Premier League era first began in 1992 to the increase in costs over time, TotallyMoney created a 'football player inflation' formula to work out just what every player would cost if they were being bought in 2018.

That means that had Chelsea bought Shevchenko today, with all else being equal, his fee would have been an astonishing £144.4m. Similarly, Alan Shearer's £15m move from Blackburn to Newcastle in 1996 would be worth £125.1m today, while Rio Ferdinand would be a £121.7m player had his 2002 move from Leeds to Manchester United happened in this market.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With average inflation in football (1,721%) increasing at a far higher rate than in other aspects of life (applying the same formula to the price of a pint of milk would mean it should cost £7.62 today), even Paul Pogba's huge world record switch from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016 would have been much more expensive now, valued at £117.7m to be precise.

Juan Sebastian Veron, Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney are the other Premier League players whose transfers would have gone through at more than £100m today.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Other notable players in the top 25 deals include Shaun Wright-Phillips, whose £21.4m move to Chelsea in 2005 would be the equivalent of £95.8m in today's money. Stan Collymore was an £8.7m buy for Liverpool back in 1995, with that deal worth as much as £82.9m now.

Top 25 Most Expensive Premier League Transfers in 2018 Prices:

Player Transfer Original Price Today's Price
Andriy Shevchenko AC Milan to Chelsea £29.4m (2006) £144.4m
Alan Shearer Blackburn to Newcastle £15m (1996) £125.1m
Rio Ferdinand Leeds to Man Utd £29m (2002) £121.7m
Paul Pogba Juventus to Man Utd £86m (2016) £117.7m
Juan Sebastian Veron Lazio to Man Utd £26.4m (2001) £115.9m
Didier Drogba Marseille to Chelsea £26.2m (2004) £115.7m
Michael Essien Lyon to Chelsea £25.8m (2005) £115.5m
Fernando Torres Liverpool to Chelsea £50m (2011) £115.5m
Roy Keane Nott'm Forest to Man Utd £5.7m (1993) £111.2m
Wayne Rooney Everton to Man Utd £25.2m (2004) £103.6m
Angel Di Maria Real Madrid to Man Utd £61m (2014) £99.8m
Sergio Aguero Atletico Madrid to Man City £35m (2011) £99.1m
Kevin de Bruyne Wolfsburg to Man City £55m (2015) £98.9m
Shaun Wright-Phillips Man City to Chelsea £21.4m (2005) £95.8m
Robinho Real Madrid to Man City £34m (2008) £91.2m
Andrew Cole Newcastle to Man Utd £6.4m (1995) £91.2m
Fernando Torres Atletico Madrid to Liverpool £25.8m (2007) £90.7m
Michael Carrick Tottenham to Man Utd £18.5m (2006) £90.2m
Ricardo Carvalho Porto to Chelsea £20.4m (2004) £84.4m
Stan Collymore Nott'm Forest to Liverpool £8.7m (1995) £82.9m
Dwight Yorke Aston Villa to Man Utd £12.8m (1998) £81m
Raheem Sterling Liverpool to Man City £47m (2015) £80.6m
Andy Carroll Newcastle to Liverpool £35m (2011) £79.6m
Dimitar Berbatov Tottenham to Man Utd £30m (2008) £79.3m
Hernan Crespo Inter to Chelsea £17.9m (2003) £78.1m

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)