Tottenham Defender Jan Vertonghen Provides Update on New Contract With Current Deal into Final Year

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been given some good news this week, as defender Jan Vertonghen suggested that he and the club are likely to extend his current deal.

The Belgian defender's current contract expires at the end of the 2018/19 season. However, Spurs have an option to extend the deal by a further year - something which Vertonghen believes is likely to happen, as quoted on Twitter by Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur.

The former Ajax centre back is quoted as saying: "My contract is expiring at the end of the season, but Tottenham have an option to extend it with one year.

"I think they will take up the option. We'll see what happens."

Vertonghen has been a rock at the back for Spurs in recent seasons, forming a solid defensive partnership with fellow Belgian Toby Alderweireld and continuing to excel despite his teammate's absence for much of last season, earning himself a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

Spurs had hoped to agree terms on a new deal with Vertonghen much sooner but the two parties have been unable to come to an agreement thus far, meaning the 31-year-old's contract has been allowed to run into its final year without a renewal.

The option to extend Vertonghen's current deal will provide the club with some leeway and prevent other clubs from swooping in for the defender, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will need to make a satisfactory offer soon if he wishes to keep his star centre-back beyond next season.

Vertonghen's stellar 2017/18 season, followed by a successful World Cup campaign with Belgium that saw the Red Devils finish in third place, means the defender's stock is currently at an all-time high and there are almost certainly clubs who would be willing to sign him should he leave Spurs in the near future.

Spurs were recently successful in keeping Alderweireld at the club amid rumours of interest from Manchester United, but must now work hard to hold onto their other key defender too.

Vertonghen joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012 and has made 243 appearances for the club to date