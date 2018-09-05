World Cup Star Antoine Griezmann Stunned That No French Players Are Nominated for Prestigious Award

Atletico Madrid forward and French international Antoine Griezmann has voiced his surprise at the lack of French players nominated for the prestigious FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, after their successes at the World Cup this summer.

When speaking with L’Equipe upon his return to the French side, Griezmann explained his amazement at players in the French squad being overlooked for their summer heroics, as Mohamed Salah, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo occupy the nomination spots.

Koji Watanabe/GettyImages

As quoted by L’Equipe, Griezmann said: "It's weird and it's a shame. This trophy is given by FIFA, right? And the World Cup is organized by FIFA.





"We won the World Cup and there is no French among the finalists. They are elections, but it is surprising that there is no world champion."

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

Although Griezmann was not nominated for the Men's Player of the Year award, but he has not given up hope of winning the Ballon d'Or, as the Frenchman feels he is getting closer to the biggest individual prize in football, after finishing as a runner-up in 2016.

Griezmann: "Yes, I think about it, especially as I am closer and closer. When I finished third in 2016, I lost two finals. There, I won three [Europa League, World Cup, European Supercup].

"The Golden Ball is a prestigious award and, for a player, it's the pinnacle. There is no better, no higher. There may be trophies in your Championship, in the World Cup, in the Euro, it's not the same."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 27-year-old feels he may have done enough to win the award, after the forwards accomplishments over the last year included winning the Europa League with Atletico, as well as lifting the World Cup with France.

He added: "It is not unfair, but I would ask myself what else I should do. I won trophies, I was important in decisive moments. But I do not vote."