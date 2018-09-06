Barcelona's New Signing Arturo Vidal Suffers Fresh Knee Injury on International Duty

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has picked up yet another knee injury, this time pulling out of training session with discomfort ahead of Chile's international friendly match against Japan this weekend.

According to Football Espana, the midfield enforcer could be set for another stretch on the sidelines, and will return to the Camp Nou immediately for further assessment on the injury. However, the problem is not believed to be serious, and the club are thought to be confident that the player will be back in action sooner rather than later.

No hay nada más hermoso que vestir la camiseta de nuestra selección!!🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱 allá vamos✈️✈️ Sapporo (Japón) 🇯🇵 🤴🏽🤴🏽😉😉 pic.twitter.com/lT516XZC5O — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) September 3, 2018

Despite his long list of career injuries, Barcelona took the gamble and chose to bring in the 31-year-old in the summer transfer window. After joining from Bayern Munich in an €18m deal, the player has made three substitutes appearances in La Liga, playing a combined total of just 38 minutes.

Vidal spent much of last season sidelined with an injury to his right knee - an issue he has struggled with since his days with Juventus. Given his advancing years, Barça may well be concerned that the Vidal's injury woes will only be getting worse, and will be eager to give the player as much time as possible to recover from his latest setback.

