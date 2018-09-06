Crystal Palace Forward Christian Benteke Withdraws From Belgium Squad After Suffering Knee Injury

September 06, 2018

Crystal Palace's misfiring forward Christian Benteke has withdrawn from the Belgium squad after reportedly picking up a knee injury, meaning he will miss his nation's games against Scotland and Iceland. 

According to football.london, the 27-year-old may also miss the Eagles' trip to Huddersfield after the international break should he fail to recover in time. 

Benteke had only just been recalled to the Belgium squad after missing out on a place in Roberto Martinez's World Cup team, so his forced withdrawal will come as a huge blow for the former Aston Villa and Liverpool striker. 

Quite how Benteke earned his way back into the international fold is a mystery. The Eagles' record signing - £32m from Liverpool - only managed to score three goals last season, and has carried his miserable form into the current campaign. 

Benteke has started all four of Palace's Premier League games this season but is yet to get his name on the scoresheet, missing a number of glaring chances in the process. 

Despite his form, Benteke's injury will still come as a blow to the south London club as they are also without key men in James Tomkins and Wilfried Zaha, although the pair are expected to be fit again after the international break. 

Benteke is not the only player to withdraw from the Belgium squad. Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet and Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini have also withdrawn from Martinez's squad due to injury concerns. 

The Belgian FA have not disclosed details on any of the trios' fitness woes, although reports in Belgium suggest that Benteke's withdrawal is down to a concern with his knee. 

Benteke missed several weeks of the 2017/18 season with a similar issue, so Palace and Roy Hodgson will be hoping that their £32m man can shrug off his injury issues as quickly as possible. 

