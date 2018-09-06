EA SPORTS Announce Official Player Ratings Ahead of Eagerly Anticipated FIFA 19 Launch

EA Sports have officially started the ratings countdown for the 100 best players in FIFA 19 ahead of the eagerly anticipated launch of the latest game in the legendary series.
The countdown has begun with players ranked 100th to 81st, featuring stars with an 85 rating such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Raheem Sterling, Vincent Kompany and Liverpool trio Alisson, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk.
See the ratings below and keep checking back in to find out which players have landed the coveted top 10 places.
Official FIFA 19 Player Ratings:
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|100th
|Kostas Manolas (Roma)
|85
|99th
|Riyad Mahrez (Man City)
|85
|98th
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy)
|85
|97th
|Raheem Sterling (Man City)
|85
|96th
|Blaise Matuidi (Juventus)
|85
|95th
|Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)
|85
|94th
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)
|85
|93rd
|Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
|85
|92nd
|Edin Dzeko (Roma)
|85
|91st
|Koke (Atletico Madrid)
|85
|90th
|Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)
|85
|89th
|Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid)
|85
|88th
|Vincent Kompany (Man City)
|85
|87th
|Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)
|85
|86th
|Alisson Becker (Liverpool)
|85
|85th
|David Alaba (Bayern Munich)
|85
|84th
|Fabinho (Liverpool)
|85
|83rd
|Arturo Vidal (Barcelona)
|85
|82nd
|Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
|85
|81st
|Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)
|85
The official FIFA 19 demo will be available to download on Thursday 13th September, with the full released to follow just over two weeks later on Friday 28th September. But those who have pre-ordered special editions will gain access to the full game three days early.