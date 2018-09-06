EA SPORTS Announce Official Player Ratings Ahead of Eagerly Anticipated FIFA 19 Launch

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

EA Sports have officially started the ratings countdown for the 100 best players in FIFA 19 ahead of the eagerly anticipated launch of the latest game in the legendary series.

The countdown has begun with players ranked 100th to 81st, featuring stars with an 85 rating such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Raheem Sterling, Vincent Kompany and Liverpool trio Alisson, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk.

See the ratings below and keep checking back in to find out which players have landed the coveted top 10 places.

Official FIFA 19 Player Ratings:

Rank Player Rating
100th Kostas Manolas (Roma) 85
99th Riyad Mahrez (Man City) 85
98th Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) 85
97th Raheem Sterling (Man City) 85
96th Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) 85
95th Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) 85
94th Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) 85
93rd Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) 85
92nd Edin Dzeko (Roma) 85
91st Koke (Atletico Madrid) 85
90th Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) 85
89th Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid) 85
88th Vincent Kompany (Man City) 85
87th Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) 85
86th Alisson Becker (Liverpool) 85
85th David Alaba (Bayern Munich) 85
84th Fabinho (Liverpool) 85
83rd Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) 85
82nd Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) 85
81st Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid) 85

The official FIFA 19 demo will be available to download on Thursday 13th September, with the full released to follow just over two weeks later on Friday 28th September. But those who have pre-ordered special editions will gain access to the full game three days early.

