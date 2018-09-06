Former Arsenal Youngster Kaylen Hinds' Wolfsburg Contract Terminated After Going AWOL

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Former Arsenal youngster Kaylen Hinds has had his contract terminated by Bundesliga club Wolfsburg after going AWOL earlier this summer.

Hinds joined the German club from Arsenal last summer, but only made one appearance before being loaned out Greuther Furth for the second half of the season. 

Hinds managed just one appearance for Furth's Under-23 side during an injury plagued half season and returned to Wolfsburg this summer.

Lukas Schulze/GettyImages

However, in a statement issued from Wolfsburg's official website, the club announced that Hinds' contract had been terminated. The Englishman claimed that he had lost his passport during a trip to England in July, but has not been heard from since and has failed to return to his parent club.

Wolfsburg's managing director Jorg Schmadtke outlined why the youngster's contract had been terminated. He said: "Despite repeated requests, he has not fulfilled his contractual obligations. We do not tolerate such a behaviour."

It's unclear where Hinds' future in football lies now, with his reputation no doubt taking a hit during this saga. The 20-year-old enjoyed his best season in 2016, scoring five times and adding two assists for Arsenal's U-23 squad. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The talent appears to be there for the London born forward, but it appears that the application and commitment still need some work if he's to make it to the top.

