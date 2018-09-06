Jordan Henderson Hails 'Genius' Jurgen Klopp & Reveals Belief That Liverpool Can Win Trophies

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Jordan Henderson has lauded his manager Jurgen Klopp as a 'genius', and feels that he has progressed to the next level as a footballer under the German coach, with the pair targeting silverware very soon. 

In an interview with the Mirror, Henderson opened up on his seven years at Anfield, having signed a new five-year deal that will keep him at Anfield until his 33rd birthday. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The England international revealed that he feels like a young kid again after solving some troubling injury issues, and feels that he can deliver the trophies that so many on Merseyside crave, though he admitted that he does have one regret.

"I would have liked to have won more, that’s one thing if I look back over," Henderson said.

“I’m very proud of how far I’ve come in the seven years I’ve been here. But I know there’s still a lot more to give. I feel as though I’m getting into my prime now.

Since being signed by Sir Kenny Dalglish in a big money move from Sunderland back in 2011, Henderson has visibly grown as a player, and now feels ready to push on and open a new chapter under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp.

“I feel as though I'm in a good period in my career with the balance of experience and still having the youth. Physically as well, I feel in good shape, and I also think I can improve and be better in areas.

“Under Jurgen Klopp there's no better manager to do that really. He helps us a lot on and off the field and I want to continue to do that.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Henderson has finished as a runner up in the FA Cup, Europa League, Premier League and Champions League, but he feels silverware is on the horizon under Klopp.


“As a manager, tactically he is amazing. What he has done at this football club since he came in is phenomenal really, the transformation. 

“That’s no disrespect to Brendan [Rodgers] and anyone before. But I look at the transformation from when he first came in to where it is now and it has certainly gone up in terms of everything. He has brought the whole club together – the fans, the players, the staff.

“He has made younger players and older players even better. He is such a massive influence. For me, I’ve benefited so much from the last seven years here and now I’m ready to go even further, be better and help this club become successful. That’s where all my energy is into: to win trophies.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)