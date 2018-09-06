Jordan Henderson Hails 'Genius' Jurgen Klopp & Reveals Belief That Liverpool Can Win Trophies

Jordan Henderson has lauded his manager Jurgen Klopp as a 'genius', and feels that he has progressed to the next level as a footballer under the German coach, with the pair targeting silverware very soon.

In an interview with the Mirror, Henderson opened up on his seven years at Anfield, having signed a new five-year deal that will keep him at Anfield until his 33rd birthday.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The England international revealed that he feels like a young kid again after solving some troubling injury issues, and feels that he can deliver the trophies that so many on Merseyside crave, though he admitted that he does have one regret.

"I would have liked to have won more, that’s one thing if I look back over," Henderson said.

“I’m very proud of how far I’ve come in the seven years I’ve been here. But I know there’s still a lot more to give. I feel as though I’m getting into my prime now.

Jordan Henderson: "There is no other place in the world I would rather play football. I want to be here for as long as I can be. I’m so privileged to have been a part of this club for so long, and hopefully even longer now."#LFC https://t.co/bz06XCDB3R — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 3, 2018

Since being signed by Sir Kenny Dalglish in a big money move from Sunderland back in 2011, Henderson has visibly grown as a player, and now feels ready to push on and open a new chapter under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp.

“I feel as though I'm in a good period in my career with the balance of experience and still having the youth. Physically as well, I feel in good shape, and I also think I can improve and be better in areas.

“Under Jurgen Klopp there's no better manager to do that really. He helps us a lot on and off the field and I want to continue to do that.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Henderson has finished as a runner up in the FA Cup, Europa League, Premier League and Champions League, but he feels silverware is on the horizon under Klopp.





“As a manager, tactically he is amazing. What he has done at this football club since he came in is phenomenal really, the transformation.

“That’s no disrespect to Brendan [Rodgers] and anyone before. But I look at the transformation from when he first came in to where it is now and it has certainly gone up in terms of everything. He has brought the whole club together – the fans, the players, the staff.

Baffling to me that so many #LFC fans fail to see the value of Jordan Henderson. If a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp thinks he’s worthy of a new long-term contract then there’s nothing left to debate really is there? — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) September 3, 2018

“He has made younger players and older players even better. He is such a massive influence. For me, I’ve benefited so much from the last seven years here and now I’m ready to go even further, be better and help this club become successful. That’s where all my energy is into: to win trophies.”