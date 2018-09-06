Manchester City Reportedly Line Up £54m Swoop for Wing Back Prodigy Júnior Firpo

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly lining up another big money move, with Real Betis' £54m wing-back Júnior Firpo believed to the next transfer target.

According to the Sun, the 22-year-old signed a new contract with the club just last month, but the £54m release clause has interested the Citizens, who could look to swoop in the January transfer window. The Dominican Republic international has impressed for his side so far this season, and is hotly tipped as a real star for the future.

With Danilo currently injured, and Benjamin Mendy currently the only quality, recognised left sided defender in the squad, Guardiola is eager to bring in an understudy to bolster his squad in the next transfer window. Given their £300m outlay in transfers last season, Firpo's fee is unlikely to be an issue for the Citizens, who are targeting a spell of Premier League domination.

Renowned for his high octane, explosive style of play, Firpo could be an ideal for the Citizens. The tenacious defender would also be likely to get some playing time, given Guardiola's tendency to rotate his starting XI heavily throughout the season. The player is already a hit in La Liga, and looks more than ready to impress in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has reportedly ramped upped his efforts to ensure his squad remain focused on their targets this season, banning mobile phones from all work spaces at the training ground. Players at the club have also been fined for arriving late at training, as the former Barcelona coach looks to build a disciplined unit.

      Double Bogey (+2)