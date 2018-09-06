Kentucky's Pickup Soccer Game With the Foo Fighters Was Against NCAA Rules

Kentucky soccer players and coaches had a pickup game with the Foo Fighters before a Lexington concert in May.

By Emily Caron
September 06, 2018

Several Kentucky soccer players violated NCAA rules when they joined a pickup game with the Foo Fighters and coaches before a May 1 concert in Lexington, according to The Courier-Journal.

The violation was self-reported by Kentucky and occurred the week before final exams, when the NCAA prohibits coaches from being involved with players in an event like a pickup game.

Several Kentucky players will have to sit out two supervised team activities, such as a practice or team meeting, as a result, the NCAA ruled. Three current Kentucky men's soccer players, one former men's soccer player, and one current member of the women's soccer team participated in the pickup game.

The Courier-Journal reported that the athletes were originally playing their own pickup game at one end of the field when a member of the Foo Fighters invited them to join their game with the coaches.

Kentucky's men's soccer team is three games into their 2018 season and will play against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Saturday. The women's team is 3-3 going into their seventh game of the season at Indiana on Friday.

