West Ham Fans Take to Social Media to Ask Pellegrini to Include New Player in His Squad

Some West Ham fans have taken to social media to ask manager Manuel Pellegrini to include Premier League 2 star Xande Silva in his starting XI.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form in the youth league, scoring five goals in his opening four games for the Hammers' U-23 side. Silva's form has caught the eye of the fans and has seen him nominated for the Premier League 2 player of the month award.

Given West Ham's difficult start to the season, many fans believe that Silva should be given an opportunity in the first team. The Hammers have only scored two goals in their opening four games but youthful energy and enthusiasm could help to light a spark in the club.

Below are a selection of tweets from West Ham fans demanding that Silva is given a chance in the first team.

Would love to see what he could do for the first team. — Dan (@WestHamWazzock) September 4, 2018

Get him in the first team — Ben Howlett (@BenHowlett99) September 4, 2018

get him in the first team!



we need some youth, more pace, bigger work-rate, especially in midfield too — yeah you said (@thelukeholloway) September 4, 2018

1st team . Try something different. Anything. just start winning — Kelvin Williams (@KelvinW14723065) September 4, 2018

Some fans even named some of the regular starters that they felt had been underperforming, suggesting that the youngster deserved an opportunity to play more than some of the match day squad.

Better than Hernandez so why ain't he on the bench — Freddies shears (@thatlldopigthat) September 4, 2018

Whether Silva is given a chance or not, Manuel Pellegrini will be contemplating a shuffle in the starting line up as he looks to secure his first competitive victory with the Hammers against Everton.

Going to Goodison will be a tricky fixture given the Toffees' good start to the season but West Ham will be hoping to get some points on the board.