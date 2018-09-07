Dele Alli States That England Have The Quality to Win Euro 2020 After World Cup Run

Dele Alli has insisted that England have the quality and ability to win Euro 2020 after their impressive run in the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking at the announcement of Head and Shoulders' two year partnership with the Football Association, Dele stated that making it to the quarter finals of the World Cup has added to the players' hunger to win a trophy for the nation.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

The midfielder, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, said: "It’s a long way away, but our aim is to keep improving and be at our peak for that (Euro 2020). We’ve got to give ourselves the best possibility we can.

"We have to keep learning and improving in every game and make sure we are ready for that time, because it’s a big chance for us."

Dele continued: "After watching the way the whole country got together and how much it meant to everyone, we made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup, so I can’t imagine what it would be like to win a major tournament with England.

"I think we’ve definitely got the quality to win something and we can’t set any limits on what we can achieve." The midfielder added: "We feel like there is no limits, the only limit is what we put on ourselves which we shouldn’t do because we’ve got such great players."

As the 22-year-old spoke about England's upcoming Nations League fixtures, he highlighted that it is important that the Three Lions learn from their defeat to Croatia, as they did after losing to Iceland in Euro 2016.

Dele said: "It is important to look through the Croatia game. It is a good thing to help us improve and we must learn from our mistakes but if you don’t watch it back then you won’t learn from it. It’s important that we watch it back.

It's official: our #NationsLeague opener against Spain is a sell-out. Thanks for your amazing support! 🙌



Your next chance to see the #ThreeLions at @wembleystadium is in November – tickets are on priority sale now: https://t.co/FTKim444WX — England (@England) September 7, 2018

"When Gareth came in, he felt it was important to watch the Iceland game back. We went through the hard times and I felt we came out a lot stronger after watching it and reflecting on it rather than just burying it as much as we could. It is the same this time. You learn from mistakes."