Neymar has been named by Tite as the permanent captain of Brazil.

Sky Sports report that Brazil coach Tite made the decision to name Neymar as permanent captain, ending the his recent rotation policy that saw the armband handed to Miranda, Marcelo, and Thiago Silva during Brazil's 2018 World Cup campaign.

Neymar came under heavy criticism during the 2018 World Cup for his exaggerated reactions to several tackles, but he insisted after being given the captain's armband that he is looking forward to the challenges ahead, saying: "I accepted [the captaincy] again because I've learned a lot and I will learn much more.

"And this responsibility will be a good thing to me. My responsibility is even bigger now due to the captaincy but if you don't play [good] football there's no need of it."

Neymar also reflected on Brazil's disappointing 2018 World Cup, adding: "I want to apologize to the supporters which got mad with us because losing is a very bad thing. We believed we could win it but it wasn't possible.

"I think that probably no one here in this room will ever live something close that I've lived not even during the Olympics, but after the World Cup as well."

Brazil must focus on what lies ahead and continue to try to develop into a side ready and capable of winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Their next challenges come against the USA and El Salvador in two international friendlies, games that will give Neymar the chance to don the captain's armband again for his country after previously doing so under Dunga.