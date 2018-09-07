Philipp Lahm Praises 'Excellent' Pep Guardiola for Man City Manager's Impact at Bayern Munich

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm has praised Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, claiming the Spaniard was one of the best managers he played for at the Bundesliga giants.

Lahm was recently interview by Marca and when asked whether Guardiola was the best coach he played under, as well as what impact he had on German football, and said: "Pep is a super coach! He is excellent. 

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"He is the best at analysing an opponent and the concept of a game. 

"I don't know what impact he had on German football, but he left a mark on all of us at Bayern because of how he analysed and educated the players in each position and the way he taught us to play. 


"We knew what everyone else was going to do in any circumstance."

FBL-GER-SUPERCUP-WOLFSBURG-BAYERN MUNICH

Guardiola left Bayern in 2016 after spending three seasons in charge of the Bavarian club. He won seven trophies during his time at Bayern, including a UEFA Super Cup and three Bundesliga titles in a row in 2013/14, 2014/15, and 2015/16.


Even after Guardiola's departure, Bayern continue to dominate the Bundesliga. They have now won the Bundesliga six seasons in a row in a run spanning back to the 2012/13 season. 


Lahm was also asked by Marca to comment on whether Bayern's dominance is good the Bundesliga, replying: "No. It is important for the league to have competition. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

"I am happy that Bayern win, but it would be better if somebody challenged them. In Spain, BarcelonaReal Madrid and Atletico can win La Liga. Here, it ends in April."

