How to Watch USA vs. Brazil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the USA vs. Brazil friendly on Friday, Sept. 7.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 07, 2018

The U.S. men's national team hosts Brazil in a friendly at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Friday.

The USA missed the World Cup for the first time since 1986 this past summer, and youngsters continue to feature on the roster of interim coach Dave Sarachan as the program turns the page. Christian Pulisic will miss the game with a muscle injury, but rising stars like Tim Weah and Weston McKennie are available for selection along with established veterans John Brooks, DeAndre Yedlin and Bobby Wood.

It's the first of two friendlies for the U.S. in the September international window, with the second coming Tuesday vs. Mexico in Nashville.

Brazil, which lost to Belgium in the World Cup quarterfinals, is led by Neymar and Philippe Coutinho and will continue preparations for next summer's Copa America, which it is hosting. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Univision, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)