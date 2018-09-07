The U.S. men's national team hosts Brazil in a friendly at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Friday.

The USA missed the World Cup for the first time since 1986 this past summer, and youngsters continue to feature on the roster of interim coach Dave Sarachan as the program turns the page. Christian Pulisic will miss the game with a muscle injury, but rising stars like Tim Weah and Weston McKennie are available for selection along with established veterans John Brooks, DeAndre Yedlin and Bobby Wood.

It's the first of two friendlies for the U.S. in the September international window, with the second coming Tuesday vs. Mexico in Nashville.

Brazil, which lost to Belgium in the World Cup quarterfinals, is led by Neymar and Philippe Coutinho and will continue preparations for next summer's Copa America, which it is hosting.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Univision, Univision Deportes

TV: FS1, Univision, Univision Deportes

​Live Stream: fuboTV

