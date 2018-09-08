Court Papers Reveal Hugo Lloris Was More Than Double Drink Driving Limit During Police Stop

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was more than double the legal drink driving limit of 35mg when he was tested by police on a routine stop last month, court papers have revealed.

The 31-year-old World Cup winning captain was driving a newly purchased Porsche Panamera in Marylebone, central London, when he was pulled over at 2:20am whilst reportedly on his was back from dinner.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Court papers have shown that Lloris had 80mg of alcohol in his system when he was pulled over last month, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The French star was set to appear in court on September 11 after being charged with drink driving, but the date has been pushed back by 24 hours at his solicitor's request.





There have been questions raised about Lloris' future and specifically about his role as Tottenham's captain, with fan favourite Harry Kane next in line if the club decides to take the armband away from the veteran shot-stopper.

"I wish to apologise wholeheartedly to my family, the club, my teammates, the manager and all of the supporters," Lloris said after he was charged with drink driving. "I take full responsibility for my actions and it is not the example I wish to set."

Lloris retained his place in Tottenham's starting eleven just three days after the incident as the club went on to secure an impressive win against Manchester United, although the Frenchman was dropped altogether when Spurs faced Watford on matchday four.