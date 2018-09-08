Ethan Ampadu Aims to Work Way Into Maurizio Sarri's Plans at Chelsea After Impressing for Wales

Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu is aiming to work his way into the plans of club manager Maurizio Sarri, after impressing for Wales on international duty.

The 17-year-old starred for Ryan Giggs' Wales in their recent UEFA Nations League victory over the Republic of Ireland, providing an assist in the 4-1 win in what was only his second appearance for the national team.

Ampadu, who has made seven appearances for Chelsea's first team in all competitions, hopes his efforts during the international break won't go unnoticed by his Italian boss, as he looks to earn a place in the Blues' starting lineup and add to his solitary Premier League appearance.

Asked if he was frustrated at Stamford Bridge, he replied (The Mirror): " You can say that on the one hand but it is just about getting the experience as a player.

"I am just trying to improve to get into the team. This season's plans are this season’s plans but for me it is just to keep working hard and improving to try and get in the team and show him (Sarri) what I can do."

A versatile player able to operate in both midfield and defence, Ampadu got his first taste of first team football for the Blues last season, making three appearances in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup to compliment his only league appearance.

His competitive debut for Wales in midweek also means that Ampadu has opted to represent the country of his mother's birth, and despite interest from England, he insists there was only one nation for him.

He continued: "There was all the talk on England and everything but me for a while I have always been thinking of Wales. As you can probably see I enjoy playing for Wales and the fans and everything around it."