Man Utd and France Midfielder Paul Pogba Named World's Most Marketable Athlete for 2018

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba has been named the world's most marketable athlete for 2018.

The 25-year-old topped the list compiled by SportsPro following his efforts in Russia this summer, as he helped Les Bleus to a second World Cup title in the country's history.

Pogba, who was third in 2017's edition, finished ahead of last year's winner, boxer Anthony Joshua, who had to settle for second place, while fellow Frenchman Kylian Mbappe completed the top three, finishing third.

The only other footballer to make the top ten was Tottenham striker Harry Kane who finished sixth, with his endeavours for England at the World Cup, where he finished as the tournament's Golden Boot winner with six goals, certainly doing him no harm.

It's Pogba, however, who takes the title as the world's most marketable athlete, who has become an iconic figure in the sport both on and off the pitch - with his 28.3m and 5.77m followers on both Instagram and Twitter suggesting he has the global appeal.

While earning such a coveted award, the former Juventus man has endured a difficult start to the season with United, who have stuttered in the opening weeks of the Premier League

season, losing two of their opening four games prior to the international break.

As a result, there has been speculation regarding the future of Pogba once more, after being linked with Barcelona over the summer, and has reportedly put contract talks with his current side on hold amid revived interest from the La Liga giants.