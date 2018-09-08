Spain Boss Luis Enrique Has 'No Doubts' Over Instating David De Gea as His First Choice Goalkeeper

David De Gea will remain as Spain's first choice goalkeeper following Luis Enrique's declaration that he has "never had any doubts" over the Manchester United star's credentials in the role.

De Gea, 27, has been on the receiving end of lingering backlash over his place in the side following a less than impressive World Cup campaign which included a number of high profile mistakes.

Calls for change in the role intensified after a rocky start with United this season and the emergence of Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga; and with both included in Enrique's first 23-man squad, questions quickly arose as to who would be given the nod ahead of games against England and Croatia.

Yet, Enrique has remained steadfast in his stance that De Gea is still the best man for the job at this point in time as he told reporters, via ESPN: "I don't know what's going to happen in the future but that's a position I haven't had any doubts about. Never."

However, while attention has been focused on the role in between the sticks, Enrique feels the more pressing issue at hand is taking Spain to the next level beyond the widely known 'tiki-taka' style of play which hindered their performances in Russia.

"The fact we have been a reference over the past decade means that everyone knows our national team," he said.

"I have already spoken about evolving the model in my presentation and that is what we are working on. I am convinced that is what we will do.

"Afterwards, we will see if we are effective or not, but the objective is to evolve and stop being predictable."

Changes which are already in motion according to Sergio Ramos, who added: "The boss has asked us to pay more attention this week because everything was new so we've had days of team talks, lots of dialogue and lots of work.

"We've received a lot of new information and we're try to translate that to the pitch so our fans can enjoy themselves again."