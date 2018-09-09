'A Great Defender': Harry Kane Has His Say on Sergio Ramos' Tackle on Mo Salah in the CL Final

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

England captain Harry Kane has called Sergio Ramos a great defender who 'pushes the boundaries', but stopped short of condemning him for his tackle on Mohamed Salah in last season's Champions League final.

In the Tottenham striker's eyes, Ramos was being combative but didn't overstep the mark.

It's a comment that will likely anger many Liverpool supporters who felt the tackle, which ultimately injured Salah and saw him forced off in the first half of the final, as deliberate and unacceptable.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the game against Spain, Kane was quoted by GiveMeSport, saying: “I haven’t spoken to Jordan about him or the Champions League final (defeat), I don’t think he would want to talk about that too much, as I wouldn’t.


“But Ramos is a competitive player. A great, great defender on and off the ball. We played against him last year against Madrid.


"He’s a tough centre-half. He wasn’t over the top, he didn’t do anything out of the ordinary.

“He tests the boundaries, but that’s what the referees are there for.”

Ramos found himself regularly booed by England supporters throughout the match, though it appeared to have made little impact on the 32-year-old's performance for Spain.

When Ramos himself was asked about the incident he said: “I never wanted to hurt a colleague on the pitch of course, so my conscience is really clear about what I did that night. I’m not going to be affected by that at all.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

“I know the English fans will treat players as they deserve and I’m not worried about that in the slightest.”

Kane himself is probably regretting his comments after the 2-1 defeat to Spain, having described how referees were there to sort out what was fair and what was not on the pitch, only to be left outraged when Dutch referee Danny Makkelie controversially disallowed Danny Welbeck's late equaliser.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)