Spurs Fans Vent Rage on Twitter Over Decision to Call Up Harry Kane for UEFA Nations League

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted furiously to Harry Kane being selected for England duty, following the player's abject performance in his side's 2-1 loss to Spain in their UEFA Nations League opener on Saturday evening.

Taking to social media, Spurs fans contended that Kane is looking off the pace following the 2018 World Cup, and needs time to recover, rather than being played in a friendly competition. Kane was presented with his World Cup Golden Boot before the game, after his six goals in Russia saw him pick up the coveted award.

Here's how Spurs fans reacted to their talismanic striker's display:

Harry Kane had 20 touches against Spain, the second lowest in the England team ahead of only Danny Welbeck - who came on in stoppage time



How long does a player so horribly out of form get rested? It’s becoming an increasing issue at Spurs. Now Son is back Kane has to be rested. — Andy Perry (@andyperry79) September 9, 2018

Kane should be rested for the friendlies. He doesn’t need to prove himself, therefore others should be given a chance to impress. However, knowing his professionalism I’m sure he’ll be buzzing to get on the pitch to play #ENG #COYS #THFC #Spurs #TTID #TottenhamHotspur #HarryKane — Tahir Iqbal (@Tahir_E17) September 4, 2018

I’m getting very concerned for him, and thus also us. Getting more leggy every game and it’s been downhill since before the World Cup — sabina nardell (@lillun6) September 8, 2018

Blame Poch for allowing him to walk back into the team in April when he was'nt ready. Who picks the team..........Poch or Harry Kane ? Poch needs to have the balls to call the shots, not the player. — Shaney (@shane87654) September 8, 2018

Ultimately that is down to poch, fergie would of never let his stars play in pointless friendlies esp if they were in need off rest. — Pirol (@Pirol11) September 8, 2018

Certainly, Kane looked well off the pace as his side lost to a very impressive Spain side. The England captain is clearly as integral to Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate's plans as he is to his club's manager, Mauricio Pochettino, and could find himself running out of steam if he continues to exert himself throughout the season.

The 25-year-old is arguably in the prime of his career, having already notched up a hefty goals tally in his relatively short Premier League career. Since making his breakthrough in the 2014/15 season, Kane has increased his league goal tally every season, and netted on 30 occasions.

