Spurs Fans Vent Rage on Twitter Over Decision to Call Up Harry Kane for UEFA Nations League

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted furiously to Harry Kane being selected for England duty, following the player's abject performance in his side's 2-1 loss to Spain in their UEFA Nations League opener on Saturday evening.

Taking to social media, Spurs fans contended that Kane is looking off the pace following the 2018 World Cup, and needs time to recover, rather than being played in a friendly competition. Kane was presented with his World Cup Golden Boot before the game, after his six goals in Russia saw him pick up the coveted award.

Here's how Spurs fans reacted to their talismanic striker's display:

Certainly, Kane looked well off the pace as his side lost to a very impressive Spain side. The England captain is clearly as integral to Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate's plans as he is to his club's manager, Mauricio Pochettino, and could find himself running out of steam if he continues to exert himself throughout the season.

The 25-year-old is arguably in the prime of his career, having already notched up a hefty goals tally in his relatively short Premier League career. Since making his breakthrough in the 2014/15 season, Kane has increased his league goal tally every season, and netted on 30 occasions.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are believed to still be the frontrunners to sign Ajax prodigy Frenkie de Jong, despite Spurs reportedly having a big offer turned down to sign the Dutchman in January. The 21-year-old decided to stay with Ajax following their qualification for the Champions League group stages, but could well move to Barça in the near future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)